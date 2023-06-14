WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita police officer was investigating one suspected DUI driver early Wednesday morning when another suspected DUI driver hit his patrol car.

The crash was captured on a police camera. Police blacked out a portion of the video before releasing the video on social media.

The Wichita Police Department said the crash happened around 2 a.m. at West Street and University Street, near West and Maple in west Wichita.

The patrol vehicle has significant damage and had to be towed away, but neither the officer nor the driver were injured.

Both the first and second drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and other traffic violations.

The WPD said this crash is an example of the dangers traffic officers face daily.