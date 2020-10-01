Video: Van crashes into tattoo parlor with woman working inside

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-The team at Addictions In Ink spent all afternoon cleaning up the chunks of concrete and insulation scattered about.

The crash happened in West Wichita, near Kellogg and Tyler.

Police said a man in his 80s turned the corner, went off the road, and slammed into the building. Police said he may have had a medical problem.

One tattoo artist said it was a typical day, but that soon changed.

“I was completely confused, I had no idea what was going on,” said Morgan McCoin.

Tattoo artist Morgan McCoin came in early to finalize her tattoo designs, but then that’s when she heard a booming noise across the parlor.

“I just heard what i thought was an explosion and then I walked around the corner and there was a car coming through the building,” she said.

McCoin said she is thankful no one else was inside but is glad she was, so she could help.

“I was calling 911 and I was calling Bryan, I had two phones,” she said. “I am glad no one was inside.”

Owner Bryan Parsons said this means no business for a few days.

“As of now, we’re gonna have to repair the wall, we will have to replace most of the flooring, a couple of chairs got destroyed,” said Parsons.

While Parsons said it’s tough to handle both the shutdown and this crash, he said the shop has been busy, which will keep the business afloat.

“It’s only a couple days of money, we’ll be able to make it up pretty fast, so I think we’ll be alright,” said Parsons.

“I am really proud of our shop for just unifying and I think if we just keep that unity that we will be back up and running sooner than later,” said McCoin.

The owner said he isn’t sure how much it will cost or how long it will take to fix the shop, but said he hopes to have it open by next week.

