Video: Wichita dog tubes on lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita dog is turning heads for her tube-riding skills.

“All our dogs make us laugh, but she is just hysterical,” said Cheryl Wimberly.

Wimberly is the proud owner of Paisley, 3. The Goldendoodle is a ball-of-energy with a mind of her own, according to Wimberly.

“She is so free spirited. When we go walk and we let her off her leash, you can just see that she loves life,” she explained.

Paisley’s free spirit was on display during a recent family vacation to Table Rock Lake.

“We had the big tube that you tube on and Ms. Paisley decided that was her tube and it was not going anywhere without her, so Paisley decided she was going to ride on it,” Wimberly said.

Video shows Paisley and Wimberly’s 16-year-old daughter Kylie tubing on the water.

Paisley and Kylie tube on Table Rock Lake in August. Courtesy: Cheryl Wimberly

“She did fine on there. In fact, one day she tried to push Kylie off with her head. She was nuzzling Kylie that she could do it herself,” laughed Wimberly.

Wimberly said Paisley’s tubing skills were the talk of the lake.

“Everybody around us that was in a boat or a jet ski literally stopped to watch her. Even the people who own Fish N Fun Resort were on the dock and they were getting pictures because they hadn’t seen anything like that,” she said.

Wimberly said she hopes Paisley’s story will spread joy.

“Enjoy life and make it what it is and have fun and relax. That would be my message, just smile and laugh about certain things because it’s all kind of funny,” she said.