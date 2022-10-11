WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It didn’t take long for crews to start taking down the bridge on North Amidon Street.

Construction crews were busy Monday busting up concrete and taking down the span of the bridge.

For the next 14 months, crews will work to construct a new bridge that connects the Twin Lakes and Benjamin Hills neighborhoods of 21st and Amidon to the Riverside neighborhood.

Traffic between 21st Street and 13th has been diverted to West Street.

The City of Wichita has installed a temporary fire station in the parking lot of Dillon’s at 13th and West Street to help prevent disruption in emergency services.