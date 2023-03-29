WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a day meant to pay tribute to veterans of the Vietnam War.

Today in Wichita, a commemoration ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park at noon.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the day the last U.S. combat troops departed from Vietnam.

The event will include the playing of the national anthem, recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, Invocation, remarks by COL Robert Hester, director of the Junior ROTC Program for Wichita schools, and playing of the taps.

The public is invited to attend. Seating will be limited, and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs.