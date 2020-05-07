Viewers share pictures of ominous-looking clouds in Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN viewers are sending in photos of the ominous looking clouds over the Wichita area.

  • Goddard, Courtesy Police Chief Fred Farris
  • West Wichita Courtesy Robbie Ollek
  • West Wichita Courtesy Robbie Ollek
  • East Wichita, Courtesy Xen Smith
  • Wichita, Courtesy Xen Smith
  • Wichita, Courtesy Xen Smith
  • Wichita, Courtesy Xen Smith
  • 47th & Greenwich, Courtesy Ryan Rongish
  • Downtown Wichita, Courtesy Mark Egger
  • Bentley, Courtesy Erin McCullough
  • Rural Andale, Courtesy Garth and Terri
  • Rural Andale, Courtesy Garth and Terri
  • Rural Andale, Courtesy Garth and Terri
  • West Wichita, Courtesy Jeni Kukowski
  • Northeast Wichigta, Courtesy Kirk Mcgaffin
  • Burrton, Courtesy Ashton Davis
  • Burrton, Courtesy Ashton Davis
  • Burrton, Courtesy Ashton Davis
  • Burrton, Courtesy Ashton Davis
  • Yoder, Courtesy Alek Royer
  • Valley Center, Courtesy Mike Hogan
  • Valley Center, Courtesy Mike Hogan

