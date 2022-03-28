JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — Dozens of people gathered at Mercy Park in Joplin Monday evening to remember a mother and her daughter killed in a shooting.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that police in Baxter Springs responded around 7:15 p.m. Saturday to a call from a woman asking for help.

When officers arrived, 37-year-old Eli Crawford shot and killed 27-year-old Taylor Dawn Shutte as she exited the home. Crawford then went back into the home with their 2-year-old child, Clesslyn Crawford.

After exchanging gunfire with law enforcement for hours, Crawford and the child were found dead in the home.

“Taylor was just absolutely a ball of sunshine. She was very bubbly, very lovable,” said Chelsea Kraft, Taylor’s younger sister.

“She was a little ball of energy. Always so happy she loved everybody,” said Lacey Higley, sister-in-law to Taylor’s sister.

The family held a prayer vigil and released balloons to send their prayers to heaven.

“Taylor would always be remembered by everyone. She was a person no one could forget,” added Chelsea.

“It gives me a little bit of peace knowing that she’s with her baby girl for the rest of her life now. But it’s still just sickening, to be honest, that a 2 year old didn’t get to grow up. It gives me a little peace knowing she with her momma in heaven,” said Amber Patrick, Taylor’s cousin.

“I want the community to know that they lost someone that would have just loved them. Even if you were a stranger, she would have loved on you. She would have just brightened up your day,” said Lacey Higley, sister-in-law to Taylor’s sister.

The family is hoping to raise awareness about domestic violence after losing Taylor and Clessie.

“If you see the signs, absolutely do something. Absolutely,” Chelsea said.

“Just remember to check on the people you love on a consistent basis. Even people you may think are okay may not be okay,” said Ginette Grider, a family friend.

“This is something that has been in the dark too long. We need to bring light to it,” Lacey added.

The family plans to donate in Taylor and Clessie’s honor to a domestic violence campaign.