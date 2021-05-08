Vigil held for QuikTrip security officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A candlelight vigil was held Saturday for 39-year-old Will Robinson near the QuikTrip at Murdock and Broadway.

Dozens of people held a candle in their hands while joining in prayer for Robinson. The people there also shared a moment of silence for him.

Robinson died following a shooting near the area of Murdock and Broadway. Police say 41-year-old Laroy West of Wichita was causing a disruption inside a QuikTrip store where Robinson worked. Robinson escorted the suspect out to the edge of the store where the disturbance continued. Police say Robinson was shot by the suspect. Robinson died Friday. He left behind a wife and two kids.

Wichita police announced they also arrested 41-year-old Laroy West of Wichita on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm stemming from the QuikTrip shooting.