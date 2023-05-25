WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A dual vigil was held on Wednesday evening for 19-year-old Lationna Johnson, who died as a result of a shooting in Old Town on Saturday, and eight people hurt in a crash Monday near Murdock and Washington.

The incidents are connected because the crash involved the family of the shooting victim. The crash happened as they left the hospital.

“My baby is stable, but she is fighting for her life, and she has had, in 48 hours, seven surgeries. I haven’t heard her voice since she walked out of my house that morning,” said Season Micheaux, mother of the crash victim.

The family says they’re grateful for the support they’ve received from people who didn’t know those involved.