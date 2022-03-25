WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A vigil was held Thursday for the victim in Friday’s shooting at Towne East Square. A group gathered in the parking lot outside the mall in memory of 14-year-old Trenjvious Hutton.

“My husband and I, we love walking the mall for exercise, and we were actually planning on doing it the day of the shooting, but our plans changed last minute. So I just feel I want to join with a community of believers and just pray for non-violent solutions to issues,” said Sheila Furches, vigil attendee.

Officials say that Hutton was involved in a physical altercation with several people, stemming from an ongoing dispute. During the altercation, the 16-year-old suspect shot Hutton multiple times then fled on foot. He was later arrested. Police say the shooting was gang-related.

Organizers of the vigil told KSN News that they want teens to know there are other options.

“We want to tell them that there’s another way, and we want explain to them, those who maybe have fear of that, know that this is the community, and if we can stand up and reach these children before they get to this position, there might be an option for them to change something you know, ” said Jose Sambrano, Body of Christ ICT president.