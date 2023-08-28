WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A candlelight vigil was held Sunday evening for 8-year-old Harmoney Harper. The vigil took place at Idlewild Park.

Harper was killed on Aug. 16 after being hit by a Derby school bus in the Oaklawn area. She was a fourth grader at Oaklawn Elementary.

Harmoney would have turned 9 years old on Sunday.

Jasper Harper, Harmoney’s father, told KSN News after the accident that “she was very happy all the time, she loved school, she loved everyone, she loved life, she was wonderful.”

Contributions may be made to this GoFundMe page.