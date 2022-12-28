WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than a dozen people gathered Wednesday night outside of Riverfront Stadium to mark the five-year anniversary of the death of Andrew Finch.

Andrew Finch (Courtesy: Finch family)

On Dec. 28, 2017, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was sent to the Finch home because someone had reported a murder and hostage situation at the house.

At the time, the officers did not know it was a hoax call, often called “swatting.” When Finch stepped out of his home, during their interaction, an officer shot him.

“We did love him. He was a major part of our lives. You know, he’s got two children that are suffering. He’s got their mom, that is still crying almost every single day,” said Dominica Finch, Andrew’s sister.

The vigil included several speakers, a moment of silence, and a slow drive down Seneca past the house where finch was shot.

Vigil held on the 5-year anniversary of Andrew Finch’s death Vigil held on the 5-year anniversary of Andrew Finch’s death

Five years later, the family is still asking for justice.

“I want it done and over with so we can move on. I mean, it’s like I’m stuck in 2017, December 28th,” said Lisa Finch, Andrew’s mother.

The officer who shot Finch, Justin Rapp, is still with WPD and has since been promoted. Meanwhile, there are lawsuits to get money for Finch’s kids stuck in court.

“I think the only thing that settlement will do will once again give us a chance to actually grieve without worrying about all the politics behind it, and hopefully, it will teach the city a lesson that hey, you cannot do this. You need to make sure that your people are doing what they need to do to make sure that our community members are safe,” Dominica said.

Vigil held on the 5-year anniversary of Andrew Finch’s death (KSN Photo)

The Finch family’s attorney, Andrew Stroth, said in a statement, “Two young children no longer have their father, and the City of Wichita and their lawyers continue to traumatize this family through extensive and unnecessary litigation. We are asking Mayor Whipple, City Manager Layron and the City Council to instruct Corporation Counsel Jennifer Magana and Daniel Foley, the Claims Director at AIG Insurance, to show some level of compassion and resolve this case.”

Councilmembers Brandon Johnson, Mike Hoheilsel, and Maggie Ballard attended the vigil to show support.

“We’re still working on it, and it’s not lost on us. It’s just a really long process, and we’re working hard on it,” Ballard said. “Hopefully, we can get some type of resolution in the near future.”