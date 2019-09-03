Viral video shows kids riding in back of truck in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is a viral video that has many asking how safe is this?

Two kids riding in what looks like seats the back of a truck on a highway in Wichita.

The video was shot on East Kellogg. Many of you wanted to know if this is even legal.

“Regardless if someone has made an attempt to install a seat back there, in this case, the video was just sent to me, in a couple of what look like child restraint seats, racing seats, any type of seats, if it’s not where the manufacturer intended for a seat to go, it’s illegal,” said Sgt. Jess Hancock.

Sgt. Hancock went on to say that anyone riding in the back is at risk for being seriously injured in an accident.

Sec. 11.38.110. – Passengers—Unlawful when

(a)

It is unlawful for any person to ride on any vehicle or upon any portion thereof not designated or intended for the use of passengers when the vehicle is in motion. It is unlawful for the operator of any vehicle to allow any person to ride on any vehicle or upon any portion thereof not designed or intended for the use of passengers when the vehicle is in motion. This provision shall not apply to an employee engaged in necessary discharge of duty.

(b)

It is unlawful for any person operating a motor-driven cycle to permit any person to ride with him on such vehicle as a passenger or rider except where the motor-driven cycle is equipped with a sidecar or tandem seat with a foot rest for a passenger. Further it is unlawful for more than one person to occupy or ride in the sidecar or tandem seat at any one time.

