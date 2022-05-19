WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — HireX is hosting a free virtual job fair on Friday, May 20, for entry-level positions in Wichita. It will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

To register for the event, click here.

According to HireX, they are hosting the free virtual job fair to help job seekers displaced by COVID-19 find new careers. HireX says over 36,788 people are unemployed in Kansas due to COVID-19.

Job seekers will be able to meet with over 25 employers, educational institutions and franchisers, including Amazon, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Exxon Mobil, UnitedHealth Group, Walmart and more.

HireX encourages applicants to upload their resumes after registering so that employers will have access to it. Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours.

Job seekers can attend this job fair through any digital device, be it a laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Interviews will be conducted through video, audio, and/or text chat. Five days before the event, those who have registered in advance will receive an email to view available jobs and schedule an interview.