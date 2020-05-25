Virtual statewide job fair scheduled Wednesday and Thursday

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The fifth annual KansasWorks statewide job fair is going virtual, and employers from across the state will be hiring. 

The job fair will take place from 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, to Thursday, May 28, 5 p.m.

If you would like to chat live with any of the employer participants, you can do so Wednesday, May 27, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

For more information and to pre-register for the event, please click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories