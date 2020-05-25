Virtual statewide job fair scheduled Wednesday and Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The fifth annual KansasWorks statewide job fair is going virtual, and employers from across the state will be hiring.

The job fair will take place from 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, to Thursday, May 28, 5 p.m.

If you would like to chat live with any of the employer participants, you can do so Wednesday, May 27, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

For more information and to pre-register for the event, please click here.

