WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The fifth annual KansasWorks statewide job fair is going virtual, and employers from across the state will be hiring.
The job fair will take place from 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, to Thursday, May 28, 5 p.m.
If you would like to chat live with any of the employer participants, you can do so Wednesday, May 27, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
For more information and to pre-register for the event, please click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mahomes’ foundation provides 15 scholarships for U.S. Navy SEAL families
- Virtual statewide job fair scheduled Wednesday and Thursday
- Traveling tribute coming to 2020 Kansas State Fair
- Second stylist at Great Clips in Missouri sick with COVID-19
- Man wounded in shooting by 2 Kansas City, Kansas officers