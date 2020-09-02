Virtual Telethon: Donate to the American Red Cross to help after Hurricane Laura

Michelle “Mo” Green of the American Red Cross carries water to the home of a family that had their home damaged by Hurricane Laura, in Sulphur, LA on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Photo by Scott Dalton/American Red Cross

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW & American Red Cross ) – KSN is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise funds for disaster relief.

The agency is assisting in multiple disasters across the country, including those impacted by recent wild fires and by Hurricane Laura. The storm that hit parts of Louisiana and Texas was a powerful Category 4 hurricane, devastating entire communities, destroying homes and businesses.

Some areas are still unreachable, heavy debris is blocking roads, and hundreds of thousands of people are without power and water. People are also facing heat advisories and dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Some have seen their homes destroyed after being out of work for months due to COVID-19. Some parishes in Louisiana could be without power for months.

The Red Cross has more than 1,2000 trained disaster workers in the area to support relief efforts, including volunteers from Kansas. KSN is partnering with the Red Cross to help raise funds for the relief efforts that are expected to be needed in the region for months or longer.

In the first few days since Laura made landfall, the Red Cross had served more than 67,000 meals and snacks and distributed some 20,000 relief items and cleaning supplies, with the help of partners. About 20,000 people stayed in emergency lodgings including hotels and shelters. Service sites in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes are providing water, food and emergency relief supplies. Visit the Red Cross Louisiana Facebook page for more information.

















American Red Cross volunteer assist in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura, August, 2020 –

Photos by Scott Dalton/American Red Cross

Red Cross workers are also helping to replace prescription medications, eyeglasses and offer emotional support to those who have been impacted by the disaster.

The Red Cross will continue to help in the weeks to come, coordinating with community and government partners to assess the damage, address urgent needs and provide support to help survivors rebuild.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Here are several ways you can support those impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Visit the KSN Red Cross donation site to make a financial donation.

Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS or text the word LAURA to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. Ensure your donation helps people affected by Hurricane Laura by choosing that option on redcross.org/donate or 800-RED-CROSS.

Eligible blood donors in parts of the country unaffected by the storm can give blood or platelets to help ensure a sufficient blood supply. Learn more here.

If you have the time, you can make a significant impact as a Red Cross volunteer. Review the most urgently needed volunteer positions here: http://redcross.org/volunteertoday.

Financial donations are the quickest and best way to get help to those who need it most. The Red Cross can use the funds to provide shelter, meals, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance during disasters.

