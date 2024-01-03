WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jemelle Holopirek, with Visit Wichita, joined KSN News at Noon to talk about the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Midwestern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championship, Thunder games at the arena, and more.

The figure skating event will happen Jan. 24-27 at Intrust Bank Arena. It is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased at Select-A-Seat or by phone at 855-755-SEAT.

Each month Visit Wichita will join KSN News at Noon to talk about upcoming events.

