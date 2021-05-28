Visit Wichita kicks off Memorial Day weekend with Wicked Brew Tour and all-new Attractions Tour

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Visit Wichita Convention & Visitors Bureau kicked off their Wicked Brew Tour and all-new Attractions Tour Friday morning.

The Wicked Brew Tour returns for a fifth year and has added new local breweries and coffee shops to their list of stops.

The breweries include:

Visit Wichita encourages participants to enjoy the brewery tour responsibly. They recommend Brew Wagon Tours, ABC Taxi Cab, Best Cabs, Inc., Triple B’s Express and Uber for transportation services.

The coffee shop stops include:

To participate in the Wicked Brew Tour, participants can pick up a passport at Visit Wichita, or any of the participating coffee shops or breweries. Participants then need to collect at least ten stamps of their choice to complete the challenge and win a t-shirt. There are 1,500 available and are first-come, first-serve.

Participants can turn in their completed passports and pick up their t-shirt at Visit Wichita visitor’s center, located at 515 S. Main St., Ste. 115, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you cannot drop off the completed passport in person, you can mail it in with contact information to the visitor’s center and have your shirt mailed to you.

Complete details and contest rules for the Wicked Brew Tour can be found at www.visitwichita.com/restaurants/local-flavor/wicked-brew-tour.

The first Attractions Tour starts Friday morning and includes 13 attractions.

Those attractions include:

To participate in the Attractions Tour, participants can pick up a passport at Visit Wichita, or any of the participating attractions. Participants then need to collect at least six stamps of their choice to complete the challenge and be entered to win a 2022 annual pass for you and your family to all thirteen attractions for an entire year, as well as up to six tickets for you and your family to go to a Wind Surge home game.

Participants can turn in their completed passports at Visit Wichita visitor’s center, located at 515 S. Main St., Ste. 115, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you cannot drop off the completed passport in person, you can mail it in with contact information to the visitor’s center to be entered to win.

Complete details and contest rules for the Attractions Tour can be found at www.visitwichita.com/attractions-tour.

Visit Wichita will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday, you can check their hours here.