WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Visit Wichita will be boosting the local economy with all the events it has planned for 2024.

“Every year, and last year included, 1.5 billion dollars is brought into our economy here in Wichita from tourism, so that’s exciting,” said Jemelle Holopirek, the director of public relations for Visit Wichita. “We’re hoping to beat that this year.”

She says the sports team at Visit Wichita has been working hard.

“The U.S. Figure Skating Championship coming up at the end of January is bringing about $2.5 million dollars, just that championship,” said Holopirek.

She says facilities like Intrust Bank Arena and Stryker Sports Complex help to bring these events to Wichita.

“The more people we get here, the teams, the players, the coaches, all those people use our venues, and they go to our restaurants and stay in our hotels, and that just brings in more money,” said Holopirek.

She does say one thing Wichita is missing out on is conventions due to other surrounding major cities having better centers.

“Right now, the talk is keeping century two how it is but improving it, expanding it, renovating parts of it so it’s easier access for people who do come for their meetings and conventions and make it more state of the art,” said Holopirek.

