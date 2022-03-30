WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thunderstorms that moved through the Wichita area on Tuesday night provided a light display.

Taylor Vonfeldt caught the awesome video of lightning by Maize South High School.

Other than the light show, the storms that moved through the area produced heavy rain, small hail, and some high wind.

No significant damage was reported from the storms.

The threat of severe weather will move across the Deep South on Wednesday.

