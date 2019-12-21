Volunteer sews Christmas stockings for newborns

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – During the holiday season, those who are expecting may get the unexpected. They may have to come to the hospital early or stay later than planned, but for one woman, it’s her chance to spread the holiday cheer.

Fifty Christmas stockings, that’s how many, seamstress and volunteer, Bonnie Walters has made for each newborn at St. Catherine’s hospital. She plans to make at least 30 more.

“I just enjoy doing it. I enjoy sewing and doing things for people,” said Walters

The stockings were once a tradition at the hospital, but one nurse said Walters helped bring it back, and she’s especially grateful after seeing the look at some of the recipients faces.

“We say it’s for your baby, and we have a volunteer that makes these, and they’re excited about it, they really like them,” said nurse Val Rowan.

Walters said she hopes the stockings bring Christmas cheer to all the families, while they are making memories with their new little additions.

“I just hope they enjoy their stocking, and I think it just makes it cheery, you know,” said Walters.

LATEST STORIES:



