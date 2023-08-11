WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – School is almost here for Wichita Public Schools.

But with upgrades to Benton Elementary in Wichita taking longer than anticipated. Teachers are just now getting back into the school to prep for the new year.

“I am a tornado of activity currently trying to get everything done,” said Chantel Kinder, Benton Elementary fifth grade teacher.

Kinder and others are getting a lot of help.

“We care about our teachers,” said Katie Warren with United Teachers of Wichita. “And I know, being an elementary school teacher in Wichita Public Schools, this is my 18th year, how much work it is to set up a classroom.”

Warren and United Teachers put out the call to help teachers at Benton Elementary get ready for the new year. Retired teachers answered the call by helping on Friday put up decorations and clean areas to make them ready.

“We thought, ‘Hey, let’s reach out to our retired teachers,'” said Warren.

Retired teachers Susan Phillips and Flora Bishop are two that answered the call for help.

“Even after all the years that I taught, every year was a little stressful at the beginning anyway. You never get over it,” said Bishop. “So, I remember how it felt.”

“It’s a very stressful time, the beginning of the year,” said Phillips. “You want everything to be perfect. It’s not going to be, but you try so hard.”

Phillips and Bishop spent Friday tacking bulletin boards in the hallways to prep for the new year.

Teachers who are in crunch time say they will not forget the kindness.

“I’ve told every one of them I’m so happy that you’re here,” said Kinder. “You know, because getting all the stuff up in the hallways is a whole other level of preparation.”

Benton Elementary starts school one day later than the rest of USD 259 as finishing touches are put on the school by construction and HVAC crews.

Those retired teachers say they will also be back on Monday to help make sure teachers are good to go.