Volunteers at Bethel Life Center give to the community on Thanksgiving

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, and for one Wichita group, their goal was to help those in need.

Bethel Life Center helped serve a free meal to almost 800 people.

Volunteers served the traditional fixings, took it to hospitals and provided some to those living on the streets.

The manager tells KSN that volunteers increase every year. It gives the chance to serve more people.

“It’s people from all walks of life, from all different backgrounds, from all different financial statuses, just coming together celebrating Thanksgiving together,” said Stacie Cathcart.

Volunteers say their goal is to make every person go home with a full stomach.

Bethel started the event 12 years ago at a park with around 100 people.

