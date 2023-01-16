WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Volunteers gathered at Century II Convention Hall Monday for a day of service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Over 200 volunteers spent the day building the interior and exterior frames for Habitat for Humanity homes in Wichita. Volunteer Coordinator Christine Moser says they have volunteers join them from as far away as Oklahoma and Kansas City to help with the framing.

Two of the frames will go out to job sites and be installed on Tuesday. The third will go out in late February.

If you want to volunteer your time to Habitat for Humanity or find other ways to assist the community, click here.