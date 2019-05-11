Volunteers help Storm Creek Horse Co. Farm & Rescue salvage barn after storm damage

Friends, family, and volunteers gave up their Saturday to help salvage as much of the Storm Creek Horse Co. Farm and Rescue’s barn as they can.

“We’re hoping to keep the north end up if we can keep the north end up and build a temporary wall then we will at least have access to the tack room which is where we put all of our saddles, ” said Lisa Loyd, owner of Storm Creek Horse Co. Farm and Rescue in Pretty Prairie.

Tuesday’s storm ripped most of the barn’s roof off and what’s left is almost touching the ground. Three walls of the barn survived the storm but barely. It’s a barn that’s crucial to the operations of the rescue where they store medical supplies, saddles, and more. It’s a blow to their barn and also the rescue’s finances

“We do lessons in trail rides and that’s what pays for a lot of the rescue work that we do but nobody will insure us without a liability policy and a liability policy is way out of our reach,” said Loyd.

Loyd says if they are able to save all or none of it, she’s still faithful they’ll be abe to bounce back.

“This too shall pass,” said Loyd. “We’ll make it.”

They have created a gofundme page to help the rescue recover from the storm. To learn more about Storm Creek Horse Co Farm and Rescue visit their Facebook page here.

