WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Volunteers in Wichita and Sedgwick County are holding the point-in-time homeless count Thursday.

It started bright and early at 4:30 a.m. with five teams fanning out along the Broadway corridor.

“It’s also where most of the shelters are located in town, shelters, and services. Throughout the day, we’re going to have people all throughout Wichita, so they’re going to be in parks, under overpasses,” said Cole Schnieders, Continuum of Care (COC) planning manager for the United Way of the Plains.

Once the count is completed, the results are reported to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The data is used as part of a national database and grant requirements.

“We’re trying to find these folks who don’t have housing so we can figure out how many people do we have out here so we can actually start asking for funding and resources and get the right services that we need,” Suzanne Jenkins, director of the Homeless Outreach Program at Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center.

“So we can learn you know, what’s going on in their lives, you know what not only what caused them to be homeless, but also what you know what their demographics are,” added Schnieders.

Schneiders said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused people to become homeless.