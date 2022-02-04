WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This week’s winter storm has caused issues for Meals on Wheels.

The snow and cold have prevented volunteers from making deliveries Wednesday and Thursday.

Volunteers are expected to hit the road Friday to deliver hundreds of meals to people in need.

The executive director of senior services, Laurel Alkire, says road conditions, including leftover ice, are reducing the number of people assisting with deliveries.

Officials are hoping to deliver more than 800 meals to those in need.

Those interested in volunteering can contact Meals on Wheels at 316-267-0122.