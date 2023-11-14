WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — HumanKind Ministries urgently needs help setting up Wichita’s Emergency Winter Shelter this week.

In a social media post, the organization asks for several large group volunteers, but it says every pair of helping hands makes a difference. Volunteers will assemble bunk beds and organize the clothing closet.

HumanKind would like people to sign up in advance at this link. Volunteers must be age 14 or older. The shelter is at 2220 E. 21st Street North.

The volunteers are needed:

Wednesday, Nov. 15, from noon to 5 and 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon

Friday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Even if you can’t help set up the shelter, you may be able to help with supplies. HumanKind Ministries says it needs:

New men’s and women’s underwear (sizes S-4X)

New men’s and women’s socks

Men’s and women’s deodorant

Disposable razors

Gently used men’s and women’s clothing of all sizes, including jeans, sneakers, winter boots, winter coats (all sizes accepted, plus sizes 2X-4X needed most)

Granola bars

Fresh fruit (oranges and bananas)

Fruit cups

3-compartment styrofoam plates

3-compartment styrofoam to-go boxes

10-ounce styrofoam cups

Ground coffee in a canister (40 ounces or larger)

Powdered coffee creamer (16 ounces and larger)

Click here to find items and prices on HumanKind’s Amazon.com page.