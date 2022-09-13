WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Volunteers gathered in Wichita to pack meals for those in need. The event occurred at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Central and 119th Street West.

People across 70 countries will receive the food. Many of the meals will go to Haiti and Ukraine.

The host of the packing says the war with Russia has increased the need for this kind of help.

“So Feed My Starving Children is a corporation who’s been around for about 16 years, and they typically pack about 400 million meals. But with the Ukrainian war and the problems that are going on, the amount of food needed for the refugees has increased by 15 million this year,” Pam Gardner, host, said.

Volunteers are expected to finish packing the meals on Tuesday.

The meals will feed 300 children and 400 adults.