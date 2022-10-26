WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Libraries will soon be popping up in Wichita. However, they are not the brick-and-mortar kind.

On Tuesday, Evergy and Hutton Construction volunteers painted little libraries with bright, vibrant colors. Each one of them represents a letter of the alphabet.

“I think what we want to make sure is that getting to the library isn’t a barrier because the library exists everywhere,” Jaimie Nix, director of libraries, said.

The goal is to make books more accessible and support early learning and reading.

The libraries will be installed in southeast Wichita.