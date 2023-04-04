BUHLER, Kan. (KSNW) — Voters voted no on Tuesday to the Buhler USD 313 bond issue that would have improved facilities.

According to an election summary report, 1,533 out of 9,725 registered voters voted. That is 15.76%.

Of the total votes, 579 people voted yes, and 954 people voted no.

Had the bond passed, the district says it would not have had to raise the bond and interest mill levy because:

It saved money by refinancing the last two bonds (4% to 2.89% and 3.37% to 1.31%).

State aid on those bonds went from 25% to 36%.

USD 313 valuation has increased by over 3% annually over the past 10 years.

If voters had voted yes, the district said some money would have gone toward a facility for Ad Astra Academies. The building would have included a classroom, offices for teachers, bathrooms and a life skills space.

The district would have also gotten a large building for athletics, band, flag corps, dance, PE classes, district meetings, community youth sports, and community events.

Some of the money would have paid for improving elementary school playgrounds with better surfaces and updated equipment.

Another portion of the funds would go toward expanding the Burkholder Administration Center. The center would have integrated all district services on one campus. It would have also provided a community storm shelter.