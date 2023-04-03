BUHLER, Kan. (KSNW) — Voters in the Buhler school district can vote on an $8 million bond to improve USD 313 facilities. The vote is Tuesday, April 4. Advance voting began last Monday.

What makes this bond unusual is that the district said it would not have to raise the bond and interest mill levy. The district said that is because:

It saved money by refinancing the last two bonds (4% to 2.89% and 3.37% to 1.31%).

State aid on those bonds went from 25% to 36%.

USD 313 valuation has increased by over 3% annually over the past 10 years.

If voters approve the bond issue, the district said some money would go toward a facility for Ad Astra Academies. The building will include a classroom, teacher offices, bathrooms, and a life skills space.

The district would also get a large building for athletics, band, flag corps, dance, PE classes, district meetings, community youth sports, and community events.

Some of the money would pay for improving elementary school playgrounds with better surfaces and updated equipment.

And another portion of the funds would go toward expanding the Burkholder Administration Center. The center would integrate all district services on one campus. It would also provide a community storm shelter.

Click here to learn more details about the proposed improvements or to find out where to vote on Tuesday.