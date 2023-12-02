WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Animal Action League hosted a fundraiser at the Wichita Ice Center on Saturday.

“Skating with Santa” raised money for their “Pets for Life” program. It helps raise money for low-income communities afford proper pet care.

“We’ve actually met a lot of good people and had some people come up saying they’ve heard about our organization and they just want to donate to us and so that’s awesome,” Kylee Wallentine, Pets for Life specialist, said.

Wallentine says they are testing out bringing one-animal home pets to events like this to encourage people to adopt.