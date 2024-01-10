WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Just when the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was getting staffing levels back up, the City of Wichita raised pay for police officers by 13.27%, creating a problem for Sheriff Jeff Easter.

The sheriff says his deputies will be tempted to leave for the higher pay of being a Wichita Police Department officer.

“It’s a wage war with the City of Wichita,” Easter said.

So, he went to the Sedgwick County Commission on Wednesday for a pay hike for deputies.

“I can’t explain to you how important it is that we remain competitive, and if we choose not to do this, I’m very skittish about our future and the amount of people that could leave for better pay,” he said.

County commissioners shared the sheriff’s concern.

“If people don’t believe we’re going to lose people to Wichita, they’ve got their head in the sand,” Commissioner David Dennis said. “They’ll go where the money is.”

“It is threatening to see this wage war continue, and I don’t know how it’s going to stop,” Commissioner Jim Howell said.

He said a county pay raise will prompt another city pay raise.

“I don’t know how we get out of this back and forth, but we do need to figure out an exit plan because this cannot continue,” Howell said.

A 24% difference in pay

It was just in 2022 that the sheriff’s office was short 127 jail deputies and 18 commissioned deputies. To fix the problem, the sheriff asked the county commission to raise deputies’ starting pay to $23.50. The commission did, and hiring improved. However, the jail is still short 54 deputies.

With the latest WPD raise, a starting police officer makes $29.75 an hour, while a starting deputy makes $23.97 an hour — a difference of 24.11%.

The difference could grow. Easter says the Fraternal Order of Police wants the 13.27% police raise to grow to 20% during contract negotiations.

The sheriff did not ask the Sedgwick County Commission to make up the difference right away. Instead, he asked for an 8.7% raise as part of a three-year pay plan to get to 20%.

Three-year pay plan proposal

Increase New Rate Difference to WPD 1st Quarter 2024 $23.97 8.7% $26.06 -14.18% 3rd Quarter 2024 $26.06 2% $26.58 -11.92% 2025 $26.58 4.65% $27.82 2026 $27.82 4.65% $29.11 20%

The increases would go to deputies, corporals, detectives, sergeants, lieutenants, and captains.

Easter says the sheriff’s office’s current pay-in-step program eventually puts deputies’ pay over police pay. He pointed to the blue line of this graphic:

(Courtesy Sedgwick County)

The pay-in-step program gives a 5% annual increase to sheriff’s office employees whose performance has been adequate. Its top step is at 10 years.

“Those folks at 10 years, hopefully, we have them tied into a career here, and that’s what we want – experienced deputies that have a career path that can afford to put food on their table and support their families,” he said.

Cost to the county

Easter said the 8.7% raise would cost the county roughly $4.5 million this year, but if the sheriff’s office loses deputies, it could cost the county even more in overtime pay.

“When you’re 127 down, that puts us about 137% over our overtime budget,” he said. “We’re bleeding money at that point.”

Each commissioner spoke in favor of the pay raise but also about how it affects the bottom line.

“I know that this is a struggle because we passed the 2024 budget back in August, and we didn’t plan on this in August,” Dennis said.

Howell said about 40% of the county’s property taxes go to the sheriff’s office.

“I am very concerned that the people who are screaming for property tax relief, they don’t want us to cut the sheriff’s office. I can promise you that,” he said. “They want us to cut the silly spending. I’m not sure where that is exactly. I’m a conservative. You all know that, and I’m looking for places to cut, but this isn’t it.”

Lindsay Poe Rousseau, the county’s chief financial officer, told the commissioners the county has a substantial reserve fund.

“If you recall, we talked about why contingencies were up in the 2024 budget … compared to prior years,” she said. “It was because we have seen so many unanticipated things because of wage wars, because of wage pressures, because of inflation.”

But she warned that a long-term structural imbalance is coming.

“We know that compensation pressures are the largest thing we’re going to see, and it’s not just public safety. It’ll be across the organization because we have to stay competitive,” Poe Rousseau said. “We will deep dive into those issues at your retreat in February as we kick off 2025 budget development.”

Commissioner Ryan Baty said compensation adjustments are necessary.

“It’s a great thing for our people, but there’s a burden of responsibility to our taxpayers to make sure we’re good stewards,” he said. “There are challenges ahead.”

Howell said other county departments will also want raises.

“We’re aware that emergency communications and EMS and maybe other places, not just public safety, but also other places in the organization – we’re having a wage war beyond just today, and this is very concerning,” he said.

“We’re not backed into a corner necessarily, but this is challenging,” Commissioner Pete Meitzner said. “Just five months ago, we adopted a budget without thinking we were going to have this come to us.”

Pay raise approved

The commissioners unanimously approved the 8.7% pay hike. It goes into effect on Jan. 21.

The next steps of the sheriff’s three-year plan will be discussed in the third quarter of this year and during future budget discussions.