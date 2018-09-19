Wagonmasters chili cookoff this weekend Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The 2018 Wagonmasters Downtown Chili Cookoff is this weekend.

The event was moved to 200 block of West Douglas due to construction near Naftzger Park. It will be held on Douglas between Main Street and Waco right in front of Century II.

Public tasting starts at noon on Saturday, and you'll be able to sample more than 70 varieties of chili. There are several categories and prizes.

Get your $5 tasting kit voucher at any area QuikTrip.

