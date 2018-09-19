Wagonmasters chili cookoff this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The 2018 Wagonmasters Downtown Chili Cookoff is this weekend.
The event was moved to 200 block of West Douglas due to construction near Naftzger Park. It will be held on Douglas between Main Street and Waco right in front of Century II.
Public tasting starts at noon on Saturday, and you'll be able to sample more than 70 varieties of chili. There are several categories and prizes.
Get your $5 tasting kit voucher at any area QuikTrip.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Teen arrested for possession of...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Wellington man dead after stabbing,...
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Wagonmasters chili cookoff this weekend
- Woman arrested in stabbing death released after...
- Teachers receive school supplies thanks to...
- Kansas man sentenced to life in prison for child...
- Video: Sedgwick Co. Sheriff's Office moves...
National / World
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Florence death toll climbs to 37; Trump visits...
- Slain golfer, suspect lived contrasting lives in...
- Woman who helped kidnap Elizabeth Smart released...
- FDA takes on teen vaping
- Relatives have vigil for 4 allegedly killed by...