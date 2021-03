Kansas is no stranger to March snowfall. March tends to bring in some of the higher snowfall totals we see during a month throughout the calendar year on average.

A lot of that depends on what the pattern looks like both in the upper-levels of the atmosphere as well as how active our storm systems are that track through the middle of the country. This February, we saw a lot of cold air and an active weather pattern which gave many locations the prime position for snowfall. March has remained active in terms of the storm track, but the temperatures have not been supportive of a good wintry setup for Kansas.