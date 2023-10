WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you are in Clearwater or passing by, you need to check out a Halloween display.

Rusty Sizemore starts decorating in September for his free walk-through Halloween. It features a skeleton band, light-up pumpkins and ghosts. It is open every night in October from 5 to 10 p.m.

The address is at 240 S. Gorin St.