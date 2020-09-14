Walk to End Alzheimer’s goes virtual

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Walk to End Alzheimer’s went virtual this year.

The walk was held Saturday, September 12. Instead of gathering in a large group, the walk was at Wichita State, the Keeper of the Plains, and other places around the city.

“This year we pivoted really quickly and came up with a game plan of having individuals walk everywhere, painting their communities purple, walking in their neighborhoods, every trail, every sidewalk. There were able to go out and do that,” said coordinator Stephanie Hartung.

