Walker Hayes performs on NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Walker Hayes is bringing his Duck Buck Tour to Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena on May 4. Guests will be Chris Lane and Nicolle Galyon.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. through Select-A-Seat.

The tour gets its name from the chorus of the title track of Hayes’ most recent album.

Visit walkerhayes.com for more details.