Walkers find body along river near Garvey Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police say walkers found a man’s body along the Arkansas River next to Garvey Park Friday afternoon.
The walkers noticed the body along a sandbar just after 2 p.m.
Police say they do not know who the man is, but they do not suspect foul play.
The original call to dispatchers was that there was a submersion in Garvey Park.
