Walmart awards Kansas associates additional $5.1 million in cash bonuses

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KSNW) – Walmart’s hourly associates in Kansas received another special cash bonus in their paychecks today, adding up to more than $5.1 million statewide.

The bonus, the third in less than three months, awards $300 to full-time hourly associates and drivers, $150 to part-time hourly and temporary associates, and $400 to assistant managers. Those must be employed by the company as of June 5 to qualify.

Details of the bonus, announced last month and hitting paychecks this week, are available here.

Walmart continues to look for ways to reward and recognize its associates while staying focused on their overall well-being and safety. 

To learn more about the steps Walmart has been taking to support associates and serve customers during COVID-19, visit the company’s COVID-19 response site.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

