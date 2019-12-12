Live Now
Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

Walmart chooses Topeka for distribution center with 300 jobs

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A new Walmart distribution center will be built in Topeka, bringing 300 full-time jobs to the city.

Walmart announced plans Wednesday to invest $200 million to erect its largest distribution center in Kansas to Topeka.

The announcement came at a meeting of the city’s Joint Economic Development Organization, which voted to provide up to $1.87 million in incentives to Walmart.

The company said Topeka’s central location in the U.S. was a key factor in the decision. A timeline for hiring new employees has not been set.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories