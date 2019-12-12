Walmart chooses Topeka for distribution center with 300 jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A new Walmart distribution center will be built in Topeka, bringing 300 full-time jobs to the city.

Walmart announced plans Wednesday to invest $200 million to erect its largest distribution center in Kansas to Topeka.

The announcement came at a meeting of the city’s Joint Economic Development Organization, which voted to provide up to $1.87 million in incentives to Walmart.

The company said Topeka’s central location in the U.S. was a key factor in the decision. A timeline for hiring new employees has not been set.

LATEST STORIES: