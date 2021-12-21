Walmart customer surprised with free groceries and other gifts ahead of Christmas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita-area Walmart customer received a free surprise ahead of Christmas.

On Tuesday morning, Walmart employees at the West Kellogg store surprised Audrey with her online grocery order for free, a year of Walmart membership, and other gifts.

Walmart Lead John Williams surprises a customer with a free grocery order and other gifts ahead of Christmas. (KSN Photo)

“We got a big surprise for you today. Your entire order is free,” said Walmart Lead John Williams.

“Seriously,” Audrey replied.

“Seriously, your entire order is free. Merry Christmas!” Williams responded.

It was the first time the store held the promotion.

As for Audrey, she was thankful for the gesture.

“I am just very grateful. God is good all the time, and it just meant a lot to me in this timing of the season.”