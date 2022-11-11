WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Walmart on Friday presented a $20,000 check to the Kansas Honor Flight group. The check presentation happened at Kellogg and Greenwich store.

The Kansas Honor Flight program pays for veterans to visit the memorials in Washington, D.C.

“Well, it has become more expensive to get our veterans to Washington, so we appreciate the grateful public for providing funds to make this happen. It currently costs us about $900 to take a veteran for this three-day trip to Washington to see the memorials built to their service,” Mike VanCampen, Kansas Honor Flight president, said.

Next year, the group has four flights scheduled. They hope to carry about 100 or 105 veterans on each.

The Kansas Honor Fight is an all-volunteer, 501c3 non-profit organization, and all funds donated go directly towards sending the veterans on their flights. All donations are tax-deductible.

To make a donation to the program, click here.