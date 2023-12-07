AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — Efforts to build an accessible park playground for children with disabilities have received a boost from Walmart.

The company has donated $30,000 for the Castle Park Project. The project, located inside of the Robert Shryock Park And Splash Pad on the northeast side of the Augusta City Lake, is replacing the former Play Park Pointe playground that had to be demolished due to significant deterioration.

“Building back Castle Park was an important priority for our community,” says Mayor Mike Rawlings in a news release. “I’m encouraged by the generosity of our community, including Walmart – an important part of Augusta since 1980. We are very appreciative of their partnership.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community and help support the Cast Park project,” says Nathan Miller, Augusta Walmart store manager, “This project is something that will truly benefit our community in a meaningful way.”

The new park will be designed for children with disabilities in mind. It will include braille boards and play equipment designed for children with mobility challenges.

“The Castle Park Project is near and dear to our community, especially because it will be built in 9 days with over 3,000 volunteers,” says state Rep. Kristey Williams. “Walmart’s grant award demonstrates the powerful impact of public-private partnerships, which help build stronger communities. We are excited to work with Walmart to rebuild Castle Park and are immensely grateful.”

