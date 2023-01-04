WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Walmart admits that some of its Kansas stores charged too much sales tax after a new Kansas law started on Sunday. The law cuts the state sales tax on food by 2.5%.

Walmart receipt error after new food sales tax (Courtesy: Andrew Smith)

However, some Walmart customers contacted KSN News to say they paid more sales tax. Their receipts correctly showed two different sales tax lines – one for food and one for other items. But customers said the amounts were wrong.

One Hutchinson shopper returned his receipt to the store and explained the problem. As a result, the store refunded him more than $20.

KSN reached out to Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart sent this response:

On Jan. 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, outdated rate, along with the new rate. The issue has been resolved, and we apologize for any inconvenience. “Customers seeking a refund or with questions should bring their receipt to their local Walmart store and speak to a member of management.” Ashley Nolan, Senior Manager, Walmart Corporate Communications

The sales tax amounts will vary depending on where you live in Kansas. The state food sales tax dropped from 6.5% to 4%. However, city and county taxes still apply.

Also, the lower tax does not apply to prepared foods. To see a detailed explanation, click here.

The food sales tax will drop to 2% in 2024 and zero in 2025.