Walmart recalls product possibly linked to sickness and two deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Walmart is recalling a room spray that may be connected to a rare and dangerous bacteria. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said four people were diagnosed with a bacterial infection linked to the product. Two of the victims, including one child, died.

Kansas is one of the states where someone got sick. We do not know if the Kansas victim is one of the deaths. The cases were reported from March to July in Kansas, Minnesota, Texas and Georgia.

The CDC said it found the rare bacteria in a bottle of Better Homes and Gardens-branded- Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones in the home of one of the victims.

The bacteria is Burkholderia pseudomallei. According to the CDC, this bacteria, usually found in contaminated water or soil, is known to cause melioidosis, primarily a disease of tropical climates.

The CDC has not confirmed the spray is the source of the infections, but Walmart has recalled all six versions of the spray.

The aromatherapy room spray was sold at about 55 Walmart stores nationwide and online at walmart.com from February 2021 through October 2021 for about $4. “Better Homes and Gardens Aromatherapy” is printed on the label on the front of the 5-ounce “lass bottle. The aromatherapy was sold “with a pump spray nozzle in the following scents and product numbers:

84140411420 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender & Chamomile

84140411421 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lemon and Mandarin

84140411422 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender

84140411423 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Peppermint

84140411424 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lime & Eucalyptus

84140411425 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Sandalwood and Vanilla

Consistent with CDC’s guidance, consumers are urged to:

Stop using this product immediately. Do not open the bottle. Do not attempt to throw away or dispose of the bottle. Double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top resealable bags and place in a small cardboard box. Return the bagged and boxed product to a Walmart store. Wash sheets or linens that the product may have been sprayed on using normal laundry detergent and dry completely in a hot dryer, bleach can be used if desired. Wipe down counters and surfaces that might have been exposed to the spray with an undiluted disinfectant cleaner. Minimize handling of the product and wash hands thoroughly after handling the bottle or linens. Wash hands thoroughly after removing gloves. If you have used the product within the last 21 days and experience fever or other symptoms , seek medical care and tell your doctor about the product exposure. Your doctor may recommend that you get antibiotics (post exposure prophylaxis) to prevent infection.

The CDC says that the symptoms of melioidosis are wide-ranging but may be similar to those of tuberculosis or pneumonia. Among them, patients may experience localized or disseminated infections, causing fever, headaches, weight loss or possible seizures, among other symptoms. Lung and bloodstream infections may also occur, causing respiratory issues, chest pain, joint pain, disorientation and more.