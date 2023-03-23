Yelp defines dive bars as “well-worn bars that offer an inexpensive, simple selection of drinks.” (Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Walnut River Brewing Company will be raising funds and awareness in April for World Autism Month by brewing a special cinnamon roll pastry beer called “Cinn-A-ware Ale.”

Walnut River Brewing Company says it is partnering with Integrated Behavioral Technologies, Inc. in the hopes that together they can raise funds and awareness for the unique needs that families and children with autism have.

“This is an extra special cause for Walnut River Brewing because one of our staff members has a child on the autism spectrum,” said Ben Wheeler with the Walnut River Brewing Company.

Walnut River Brewing Company says Cinn-A-ware Ale will be going on tap on April first in the El Dorado Taproom and at PourHouse, their restaurant in Wichita.

Fifty percent of all proceeds raised by buying Cinn-A-ware Ale will go to Integrated Behavioral Technologies, Inc. to serve Kansas families.