Walnut Valley Festival prepares for hybrid event, launches vaccination campaign

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Organizers of the 49th Walnut Valley Festival have announced a number of measures designed to provide for a safe hybrid festival this September. After a vaccination campaign in August, the festival will provide for those who wish to attend in person, but also provide live streaming for those who would rather not venture onto grounds. Vaccinated festival-goers will also be able to get a special “I Pick Live Music” wristband and memorial pick at the Information Booth once on the grounds.

“We intend to award festival-related merchandise to winning participants in two COVID vaccine clinics to be held in the month of August, and will also offer larger prizes as a gesture of gratitude to lucky winners among those who have already been vaccinated or who receive vaccinations in August,” said Bart Redford, Walnut Valley Festival executive director. “We are grateful to the organizations who have been conducting vaccine campaigns in the area, including the campaign tied to the Cowley County Fair. Like our campaign, these have been supported by the Kansas Leadership Center’s Kansas Beats the Virus program. Ours will be a targeted campaign to raise the percentage of folks vaccinated in the area as well as among those coming to Winfield from other communities. We also want to thank Tom Langer and his staff at the City/County Health Department for their tireless efforts to increase the number of vaccinated in the area.”

On-site COVID vaccination clinics will be offered on the following dates:

Saturday, August 21, 9 a.m.-Noon, at Bob’s Place, 920 Main St, Winfield, KS

Saturday, August 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Winfield Fairgrounds, Barn 4 (during festival Pre-Lineup)

On both occasions, organizers will draw winners from those receiving the vaccine, and provide festival-related merch including festival chairs, commemorative mugs, WVF yard signs, and other goodies. The vaccine is free, you need not be a resident of Cowley County to take part, but you must bring a valid ID, and your insurance card (if you have one).

In addition, a Vaccine Raffle will be held, open to anyone who has taken one of the COVID vaccines, whatever their location, by the end of August. Paper forms will be available at the vaccine clinics and at the festival office at 918 Main St. in Winfield. An online form can be completed on the festival website, at https://www.wvfest.com/ipicklivemusic/.

Deadline for entry is August 31, and the drawing will be held September 1. Winners will be notified immediately after the drawing, and prizes can be picked up at the Information Booth during the week of festival. Winners must present ID and valid vaccine certificate to claim prize. For those opting not to attend the festival in person, alternate arrangements will be made.

The following prizes will be awarded as part of this Vaccine Raffle

Five pairs of Full Festival Passes to the 50th Walnut Valley Festival, September 14-18, 2022 (each pair awarded as separate prize)

#1 Spot in Land Rush for the 50th Walnut Valley Festival, September 14-18, 2022, Pecan Grove

#1 Spot in Land Rush for the 50th Walnut Valley Festival, September 14-18, 2022, West Campground

#2 Spot in Land Rush for the 50th Walnut Valley Festival, September 14-18, 2022, Pecan Grove

#2 Spot in Land Rush for the 50th Walnut Valley Festival, September 14-18, 2022, West Campground

Four $500 cash prizes, provided by the Kansas Leadership Center campaign, Kansas Beats the Virus

Eighteen-hole round at Quail Ridge Golf Course with cart for two people, provided by City of Winfield.

2022 Annual Lake Permit, provided by City of Winfield

One Year Membership to the Winfield Fitness Center, provided by the Winfield Recreation Commission

$25 gift certificate to Bleus Family Dining, 923 Main St. Winfield, KS

$25 gift certificate to Biederman’s Bistro, 801 Main St., Winfield KS

$25 gift certificate to El Maguey, 3727 Quail Ridge Dr., Winfield KS

$25 gift certificate to College Hill Coffee House, 403 Soward St., Winfield KS

$25 gift certificate to Shindigs, 500 Main St. Winfield, KS

Two tickets to see a show at Cowley Cinema 8, 23046 Avery Ave, Winfield, KS

“We will release details of the streaming platform we’ll be using closer to festival. But I can tell you now that streaming will be offered as an option to anyone who has purchased a ticket to our 49th Walnut Valley Festival, whether that was in December 2019, or last week,” Redfor saidl. “We will also offer the streaming package as a stand-alone package. While the streamed show will only include our main stage, viewers will have several chances to see almost all of the performers in our lineup this way.”