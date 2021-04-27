Want better internet in rural Kansas? Time to apply for a federal grant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas towns, businesses, charities and others can now apply for a federal grant to improve broadband service in rural areas.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is offering $42.4 million in grants through the Distance Learning and Telehealth (DLT) program. It is taking applications through June 4.

The goal is to help rural communities connect with each other and the rest of the world in ways they may not be able to with minimal broadband service.

Grants are available to rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less. Those who can apply include most entities that provide education or health care through telecommunications, including for-profit businesses, non-profits, governmental entities, and federally recognized tribes.

Learn more about who is eligible and what the grant can be used for by visiting the DLT Grants website.